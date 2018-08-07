Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he’s Keith Urban

MEDFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert on Friday night in Camden.

Reed, a substitute teacher, said she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

“It looked like he was using a card and it didn’t go through and then he asked a young lady for $5 and I thought this is it so I said, ‘No I’ll get it,'” Reed told KYW.

“And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ Ruth. He said, ‘Ruth I’m Keith.’ And I said, ‘That’s who you look like Keith Urban. Do people every tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’

“And he said ‘I am Keith Urban.’ And I said, ‘No you’re not, really.'”

Not believing him, Reed asked his bodyguard to confirm she was talking to the musician.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” she said.