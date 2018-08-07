× School Supplies Safe Shopping Guide

The CoPIRG Foundation tested dozens of school supplies including markers, crayons, dry erase markers, glue, 3-ring binders, spiral notebooks, lunchboxes and water bottles. We found several supplies containing asbestos, lead, benzene and other dangerous chemicals. The “School Supplies Safe Shopping Guide” warns consumers about those specific products, and offers suggestions for safer alternatives.

Out of the dozens of products that they tested, most did not contain toxic chemicals. However, our tests and investigation found the following: