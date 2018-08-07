Nothing compliments those new back-to-school duds better than a fresh haircut or style! Great Clips specialist Jennifer Gurnsey was here to share the latest trends and products for students!AlertMe
New School Year New Hair
-
Colorado public schools named some of the best in the country, according to study
-
From straw bans to $15 minimum wage, July 1 brings new laws
-
Kentucky school district where 2 were killed adds officers, bans backpacks
-
Products to get kids excited for back to school
-
Packz 4 Kidz – Back to School Supply Drive
-
-
No more snow days: School district replaces wintry days off with online classes
-
NTSB recommends seat belts on all new school buses
-
Meet Meningitis
-
Virginia elementary school drops Confederate name in favor of Barack Obama
-
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts
-
-
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts
-
Trump to revoke Obama policy using race in school admissions
-
Sheriff’s office: Storing AR-15s at schools ‘about kids and keeping kids safe’