× Missing 7-year-old boy found dead, police launch death investigation

DENVER — Denver police said late Tuesday night the case of a 7-year-old boy missing from northeast Denver has turned into a death investigation. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the boy’s body has been found.

The chief said it was too early to name a suspect but investigators do not believe there is a threat to the community.

About a dozen Denver police investigators entered the home Tuesday night of 7-year-old Jordan Vong, who was reported missing on Monday night.

Jordan was last seen in the 4900 block of Fairplay Street near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in the Montbello neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators could be seen taking photos inside the home and in the garage Tuesday night. They did not release details about the status of their ongoing investigation.

Police were notified by his family about his disappearance at 7 p.m. Monday. Officers searched a 20-block radius and sent out two reverse emergency notification calls.

The FBI was brought in on Tuesday morning to help police in the search and several jurisdictions are helping in the search.

Law enforcement spent Tuesday morning going door to door in the neighborhood and asking a lot of questions.

Police said the boy has no history of running away. Neighbors say they see the boy out in the yard playing with other kids.

“It’s a child. It hits home,” neighbor Alondra Morales said. “Kids are always playing on the street everywhere.”

His disappearance has not met all of the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued.

“We are asking everyone to look in their yard, check your car, check your shed, check everywhere you think a 7-year-old would hide because he could be hunkered down somewhere cold,” police spokeswoman Marika Putnam said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.