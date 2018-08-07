Meerkat unaccounted for after hailstorm at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo; might be underground

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A meerkat is unaccounted for after a hailstorm hit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday afternoon, zoo officials said on Tuesday.

Zoo officials said that they believe the animal is underground or hiding at this time.

The zoo said Daisy, a 4-year-old muscovy duck, and Motswari, a 13-year-old cape vulture, were killed in the storm. About 16 other animals were injured in the storm.

The hailstorm hit the zoo around 3:30 p.m. on Monday and 14 people were hurt in the storm.

The zoo estimated that 304 vehicles had damage from the large hail in the zoo’s parking lot. The vehicles were being towed from the lot because they were deemed too damaged to drive.

The zoo was closed on Tuesday as crews take care of injured animals and repair broken windows and skylights.