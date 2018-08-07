Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goats, rabbits, funnel cakes, oh my! It is time for the Jefferson County Fair and we got a sneak peak today. You are going to get all your old time favorites plus some new additions like wrestling and robotic cars. Many of the events are free with admission. If you are heading to the fair this weekend, save $10 by purchasing your one-day carnival wristband online. This also includes general admission. You have until August 9th to get this deal. The Jefferson County Fair runs August 10th through the August 12th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Get your tickets at CelebrateJeffCo.com