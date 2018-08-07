Investigation into 1984 murders with hammer has reached ‘critical stage,’ police say

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say that they have reached a “critical stage” in the investigation into the 1984 cold case murders in Lakewood and Aurora. They plan to hold a joint press conference with Lakewood police on Friday to give an update.

A killer used a hammer to kill Patricia Louise Smith, 50, in Lakewood in January 1984 and then used another hammer to kill 27-year-old Bruce Bennett, 26-year-old Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa a few days later in Aurora.

The Bennett’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive but had been severely beaten.

Last August, investigators released a composite image of the suspect in Bennett family murder that was created using DNA phenotyping.

The news conference will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m.

