Chance for storms across Denver, Front Range; destructive hail possible again in Colorado Springs;

DENVER -- Large hail is again possible in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon, one day after destructive storms rolled through the area.

Baseball-sized hail struck Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where 14 people were injures, two animals were killed and hundreds of vehicles were damaged.

It will start sunny in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, then there's a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 83 degrees.

A similar forecast plays out on Wednesday. It will start with morning sunshine then there's a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs reach about 85 degrees.

It will then be drier and warmer from Thursday through Sunday. High pressure settles in and the monsoon goes on vacation. Highs reach 85 to 90 degrees each day.

