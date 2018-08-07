× Great Divide starts recycling program for RiNo neighborhood

DENVER — Small businesses in Denver’s River North community now have a new way to recycle materials they’d like to dispose of.

With the help of a state grant, Great Divide Brewing Company was able to create and launch a community recycling program. The grant was worth $16,000.

“So with that we were able to purchase two [recycling] balers and a pallet scale,” said Maureen Cherrett, Marketing Project Manager with Great Divide.

When Great Divide received the grant, it became a ‘recycler’ in the state of Colorado. It also decided to open its new tools to the RiNo (River North Community).

“With all of these new businesses [in RiNo], a lot of them small manufacturers like us, we realized if we were having this issue many more were likely having the same problem,” Cherrett explained.

Any businesses looking to use the program can do so by submitting their information here.