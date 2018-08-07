Family of man killed in double shooting: He died a hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A man killed in a double shooting on Thursday in Arapahoe County is being called a hero.

The family of Jacob Emerson has learned their loved one died while saving a woman’s life. That woman’s future is uncertain. The shooting left her hospitalized in critical condition.

Jacob’s mom, Elizabeth Emerson, told FOX31 her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was visiting a woman he just started dating and was unaware her ex-husband would be on what friends have described as a homicidal crusade.

Jacob, 25, was found shot dead in an apartment in the 1100 block of S. Clinton Street on Thursday morning, according to deputies. A woman named CJ-- who Jacob had been dating for about a month-- was also shot. She rushed to a hospital. CJ’s roommate, who also in the apartment, was not injured.

“He was defending two young ladies,” Elizabeth Emerson said.

Elizabeth says it was early in the morning when CJ’s recently divorced ex-husband showed up with a tomahawk-style ax. That man has been identified as Anthony “Angel” Darby.

“Angel had slit my son’s hand,” Elizabeth explained.

Arapahoe County deputies were called for the assault, but Angel could not be found when deputies arrived. Deputies told FOX31 they offered a hotel to the victims but they refused. Angel returned with a gun about an hour and a half after deputies left.

“The world really is missing a lot from [Jacob],” a friend told FOX31.

Friends of Jacob say they will miss his smile and laugh most. The 25-year-old from Parker stayed busy working in landscaping and for a moving company.

An exact motive behind the shooting may never be known as the suspect is dead. Deputies, hunting for Angel on Thursday, say he was found at an apartment in Denver with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacob’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

If you have been victimized by domestic violence, call 800-799-SAFE. Advocates are available 24 hours a day to help create a safety plan.