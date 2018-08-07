× Driver in Aurora suspected hit-and-run charged with vehicular homicide

AURORA, Colo. — The man who authorities believe killed a woman by running her over Monday afternoon has been charged with vehicular homicide, the Aurora Police Department said. APD called the incident an act of reckless driving in which the driver’s actions led to someone being killed.

Henry Wardwell, 48, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and “various other lesser charges,” according to APD.

Wardwell is being held on $50,000 bond. Police said he backed his pickup truck towing a camping trailer into a sedan near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Wardwell left the scene, going southbound on Chambers Road. The sedan with two women and one man followed the truck.

Police said Wardwell turned west onto East Mexico Avenue and pulled over several hundred feet later.

The man and his wife in the sedan approached Wardwell about the accident.

Police said Wardwell began to make a U-turn, with the camping trailer running over the woman.

She became trapped under the trailer for several blocks before being dislodged, police said.

Several people called 911 and they followed the truck and trailer. Just before 5:45 p.m., officers found the truck and trailer and took Wardwell into custody.

The woman who was run over was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her name was not released.

Wardwell has a significant criminal history, including being sentenced on a felony menacing charge in March 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.