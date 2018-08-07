Denver police searching for man missing from Villa Park neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help its officers find an adult missing since Friday. Tyler Gorrell, 33, was last seen near West

10th Avenue and Hazel Court in the Villa Park neighborhood.

Gorrell is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be driving a grey Ford Escape with license plate LUQ838.

If anyone has information as to where Gorrell might be, they are asked to contact DPD. The Missing and Exploited Persons Unit can be reached at 720-913-2000.