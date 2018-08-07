Colorado Springs police tell people to shelter in place after shots fired at ‘tactical situation’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police responded to what they called a “tactical situation” in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said via its Twitter page that shots had been fired on the 4300 block of Centerville Drive. The area is a residential neighborhood in the northeast section of the city.

CSPD also put out an advisory asking people in the area — including those who live in the Villages at Springs Ranch dubdivision — to shelter in place. In that notice, CSPD referred to the 4300 block of Golden Glow View, which is less than half a mile from the 4300 block of Centerville Drive and in the same neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.