Clean up and repairs underway at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- It’s one day after the pounding of hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. It looks more like a modern battlefield with hundreds of automobiles completely totaled.

Visitors who were caught in the barrage of hail Monday were processing that experience Tuesday. Besides the material loss, it took its toll on the psyche as well.

It was a very busy day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, but not for the usual reasons. People in cars, waiting patiently in line to get in and out, and to get their cars towed.

Anthony Milburn from San Antonio, Texas was with his family Monday when the sky opened up. “A funnel cloud just rolling around, and you just see the mist, getting closer and closer.” For Anthony Milburn, a little irony, his family business in Texas is automobile dent repair.

Diana Hearold, an Illinois resident, was here with her family as well. Her 32-year-old daughter Jessica was pummeled by the hail. “She got caught outside trying to help people. She was trying to cover her head and her fingers got broke and she has pelts all over her."

As the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo picks up the pieces, tow trucks will work around the clock while folks from around the country try to figure this whole thing out. “What can you do about it? It can be replaced, so, that’s fine. I’m just thankful," said Hearold.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has not announced a reopening date yet.