Castle Rock investigators recover guns stolen by juvenile

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department has recovered several handguns stolen from a store last week.

Video posted by the management of DCF Guns showed a young man putting a handgun in the front of his waistband. The store’s owner contacted police on Aug. 3 to report the theft, which happened while clerks’ backs were turned. The store said two guns were stolen.

“Over the weekend, police learned of the possible identity of the individual seen in the surveillance video. Contact was made with that individual who, through his attorney, has turned over the handguns to the Castle Rock Police Department,” CRPD said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

The shop’s owner posted the surveillance video and pictures to Facebook, where they were shared hundreds of times.

“We thank the community for their assistance in helping to quickly identifying the suspect in this case,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said. “We do not know what the suspect’s intentions were. However, any day multiple stolen guns are recovered is a good day for law enforcement and the community.”

DCF Guns said the weapons were on the counter being audited and repriced when the theft happened.

“We definitely have some internal processes that we’re looking at with the guys,” DCF Guns Vice President Josh Barton told FOX31 last weekend. He explained that they would reassess their repricing procedures.

“It’s very concerning and we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to stop this type of behavior,” said Barton.

DCF Guns bolstered its security measures last summer, when the store was the victim of a smash-and-grab theft.

Because the suspect in last week’s theft is a juvenile, his identity will not be released. Charges will be filed through the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

CRPD said all guns that were reported stolen in this incident have been recovered.