Aurora teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student

AURORA, Colo. — A teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory School was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, Aurora police said.

Gabriel Alsina, 35, was arrested at the school on Tuesday morning following a comprehensive investigation by authorities.

Authorities were made aware of the allegations involving Alsina and a female student at the school on July 26. Police said that he did not have any contact with students from the time the incident was reported.

Alsina has been employed as a teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory School since July 2013.

No further details on the incident were released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.