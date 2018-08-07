Another round of storms with hail and wind possible Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The threat for thunderstorms with wind and hail with be with us again this evening. The best chance for storms will be until about 9 p.m. across metro Denver. The highest chance for storms will be south of the city from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

Wednesday brings another round of scattered late day storms. The threat for strong to severe storms is lower on Wednesday. But that doesn't mean we won't get some hail and gusty with a few of the storms.

The forecast is still looking dry, sunny and warm from Thursday through early next week. Highs each afternoon will range from the mid 80s to about 90 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.