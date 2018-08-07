× Amazon is hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions

If you’re looking for a job that give you the flexibility to work from home, Amazon has some openings to look at.

The online retailer has more than 200 virtual jobs listed online, many are full-time with benefits.

The jobs span many areas, including Amazon Web Services, Fulfillment & Operations, even Amazon Alexa.

Amazon says benefits vary based on the position, but lists some of the benefits it offers as:

Insurance and 401(k)

Maternity and Parental leave

Amazon.com employee discount

You can find all of Amazon’s virtual job openings online.

And Amazon also has many regular job openings for positions in Colorado.