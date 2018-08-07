A company will pay you $10,000 to travel America and eat barbecue

This is the perfect job for all barbecue lovers.

Reynolds Wrap is searching for its first ever Chief Grilling Officer, a temporary job that will have you traveling the country for two weeks eating barbecue.

The lucky employee will get a $10,000 stipend along with paid travel and lodging – and you get to bring a friend along. The mission is to visit American cities known for barbecue, study grilling techniques, and help capture delicious dishes to publish on Reynolds Wrap social media channels.

If you’re interested in applying you just need to tell the company why you’d be the perfect fit in 100 words or less. More information on the job can be found on the company’s website.