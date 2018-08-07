2 firefighters injured in rollover crash of fire tender in Douglas County, CSP says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire tender from Franktown was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday night. The Colorado State Patrol said two firefighters on the truck were injured.

It happened at Highway 105 and Wolfensburger Road near Sedalia. Highway 105 was blocked.

The crash happened while they were responding to a house fire in the 5800 block of Pine Cliff Avenue southwest of Sedalia.

Both injured firefighters where airlifted to hospitals from the crash scene.

Two firefighters airlifted. No civilians involved, single vehicle rollover. Tender was responding to residential structure fire on Pine Cliff Ave. pic.twitter.com/8YRVuNS8HH — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) August 8, 2018

FFPD Tender 181 involved in a rollover accident. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/QJM6MCRGia — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) August 8, 2018

We are working to get more information about the condition of the firefighters and what happened to cause the crash.

The hose fire was contained to one structure, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.