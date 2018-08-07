$15K reward offered for info on Quandary Peak goat killings

VAIL, Colo. — Authorities are  increasing the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest or citation to those responsible for shooting and killing two mountain goats near a mountain summit last month.

The Vail Daily reports the state’s Operation Game Thief program is raising the reward from $5,000 in the case of the goats killed near the summit of Quandary Peak, which lies southwest of Breckenridge.

One of the killed goats on Quandary Peak. Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the two male goats were shot in the head with a pistol sometime on July 3. The goats were between 1 and 2 years old.

Authorities say a felony poaching conviction can lead to jail time and fines that can exceed $20,000 per animal.

