Worldwide recall issued for common blood pressure medication

DENVER — A common drug used to treat blood pressure problems is now under a massive, international recall, according to FOX7 Austin.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said valsartan contains a chemical that can cause cancer called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

“The presence of NDMA was unexpected and is thought to be related to changes in the way the active substance was manufactured,” the FDA said in a press release.

While a Valsartan recall was announced a few weeks ago, it did not include the U.S. and affected only the generic version, FOX7 reported.

“We have carefully assessed the valsartan-containing medications sold in the United States, and we’ve found that the valsartan sold by these specific companies does not meet our safety standards. This is why we’ve asked these companies to take immediate action to protect patients,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The list of valsartan drugs being recalled now includes pills made around the world. The list was compiled by the FDA and published by FOX7:

Valsartan – Prinston – Pharmaceutical Inc.

Valsartan – AvKARE

Valsartan – A-S Medication Solutions LLC

Valsartan – Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc.

Valsartan – HJ Harkins Company

Valsartan – Major Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan – Solco Healthcare

Valsartan – Northwind Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan – Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Proficient Rx LP

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Remedy Repack

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Solco Healthcare

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Teva Pharmaceuticals Injustries Ltd.

The FDA has also compiled an updated list of medications not included in the recall:

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Byvalson (Nebivolol and Valsartan – Allergan, Inc.

Valsartan – American Health Packaging

Valsartan – Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Diovan and Valsartan – Aphena Pharma Solutions

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Apotex Corp.

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Aurodindo Pharma Limited

Valsartan – AcPAK

Valsartan – Cardinal Health

Diovan – Carilion Materials Management

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Gavis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Valsartan – Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valsartan – Lucid Pharma

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Lupin

Valsartan – Macleods Pharmaceuticals USA

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Mylan

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Northwind Pharmaceuticals

Diovan – Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Novel Laboratories, Inc.

Valsartan – Ohm Laboratories, Inc.

The FDA said if a patient is taking one of the recalled medicines, they should follow the recall instructions provided by the specific company, which can be found by clicking here.

The agency also advised patients to contact their health care providers — both the doctor and pharmacist who prescribed and dispensed the medication.