Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash at Chambers and Mexico in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman was killed in what appeared to be an auto-pedestrian crash in Aurora Monday evening.
Aurora police traffic investigators said the woman was dragged by a vehicle. It happened near southbound Chambers Road and East Mexico Avenue.
Police did not release details about the circumstances surrounding what happened other than to say the woman was taken to a hospital and she died.
Investigators did say they are looking into whether or not road rage played a role as part of their investigation.
This story is developing and it will be updated as we get additional information.
