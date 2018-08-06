Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash at Chambers and Mexico in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman was killed in what appeared to be an auto-pedestrian crash in Aurora Monday evening.

Aurora police traffic investigators said the woman was dragged by a vehicle. It happened near southbound Chambers Road and East Mexico Avenue.

Police did not release details about the circumstances surrounding what happened other than to say the woman was taken to a hospital and she died.

Investigators did say they are looking into whether or not road rage played a role as part of their investigation.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get additional information.