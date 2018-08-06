× Warm winter storms with rain more likely in the future across the West

CU BOULDER, NCAR – New research suggests that “warm” winter storms delivering rain and snow to mountainous areas are the new normal.

“Flooding caused by rain falling on snowpack could more than double by the end of this century in some areas of the western U.S. and Canada due to climate change”, according to new research from CU Boulder and the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

Why

A warmer world pushes the rain/snow line higher in mountainous environments. It also forces the existing snowpack to melt earlier and quicker especially at lower elevations. It’s the combination of these factors that produces a very real flood threat.

For example, if the rain/snow line (the point where the rain changes to snow and vice versa) is normally at 7,000 feet (a hypothetical example) then future winter storms could push that level up. The result is rain in places that normally get snow.

“The rain and melt produced during rain-on-snow events is projected to increase for a majority of western North American river basins as rain rather than snow affects more mountain watersheds, increasing the corresponding flood risk by as much as 200 percent in localized areas and potentially straining existing flood control infrastructure.”

“In 2017, California’s Oroville Dam nearly failed catastrophically due to such an event, leading to the evacuation of 188,000 people and $1 billion in infrastructure damages.”

Impact

Winter snowfall will continue to accumulate at higher elevations. The lower and mid-mountain elevations are at risk for more frequent “warm” winter rainstorms, faster melting snowpack, and downstream flooding. The study mentions the High Sierra. Those areas have an ocean influence that can intensify the warming and rain threat. Inland locations like Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming lack the ocean effect but remained influenced by future warming.

In my estimation, higher elevation landlocked ski areas will fare better. Air temperatures normally turn colder as you go higher in the atmosphere. For example, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area with a base elevation of 10,780ft stays colder than Vail at 8,120ft.

Modeling

The key with any future prediction is modeling. Taking what we know and then having a computer model simulate what *could* happen in the future. There are always unknowns, but these simulations are the best guesses we have currently.

“To study the past, present and potential future of rain-on-snow events, the researchers turned to a state-of-the-art weather modeling dataset developed at NCAR. Known as CONUS 1, the dataset contains weather simulations across the continental U.S. in the current climate and a warmer future based on projected climate trends. The enormous data trove — which took NCAR’s Yellowstone supercomputer more than a year to compile — offers unprecedented detail and resolution.”

For more information please read the Study Release.