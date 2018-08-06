× Thieves using strange device to break into Green Valley Ranch cars

DENVER — There has been a bizarre crime spree in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Bold thieves breaking into and stealing several cars. Neighbors fear they’re getting in by hacking into key FOB’s.

FOX31 obtained surveillance video showing the crooks trying doors while someone in a silver colored SUV follows behind. A man uses some sort of device that seems to allow him to open locked doors.

Denver Police tell FOX31 the crimes are under investigation.

One resident , whose car was stolen, says he never expected this type of crime to occur in the upscale area, “I moved into this neighborhood because it was affluent, these are half million dollar homes.”

Mark Techmeyer of the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office tells FOX31 thieves look for opportunity, “You don’t want to leave purses, computer laptops, iPads … any of that type of stuff visible through the car window.”

Residents say at least 20 incidents have occurred over the past few months.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found new two-way security systems allow owners of vehicles to receive instant alerts if their car is touched or if a door is open. Notifications come through the key FOB or even a smartphone app. Police say any case of car vandalism or theft should be reported right away.