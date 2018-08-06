Storms to bring hail and wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers and thunderstorms will be moving off the mountains heading east across Colorado Monday.

Some of the storms may produce gusty wind, lightning and hail. There could also be pockets of heavy rain. The greatest threat for severe weather is from the south Denver metro area to the southern border. The threat from the strongest storms should diminish around 9PM, but some lingering showers could persist until midnight.

We will have more storms each afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of wind, lightning and hail will again exist.

Our weather pattern looks quiet starting on Thursday and lasting into early next week. So, we will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine each day along with temperatures in mid 80s to around 90 degrees on a few afternoons.

