DENVER — Pueblo chile license plates are now available in Colorado. They commemorate the chile that’s native to Pueblo, Colorado.

The new plates were approved last year.

Anyone wanting this license plate for their vehicle will have to pay two fees of $25 each in addition to standard license plate registration fees.

The additional fees go to the highway users tax and the “licensing service cash fund.”

There is a celebration for the license plate commemorating the chile in Pueblo Saturday.