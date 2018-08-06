× Products to get kids excited for back to school

Getting kids excited to return to school can definitely be challenging for parents. Fortunately, with more companies jazzing up their school supply offerings, kids are naturally looking forward to using them and dare I say, practicing at home.

Find out more from The Denver Housewife.

1.) Fun pencil cases and notebooks let your kids really show their personalities. My kids happen to love these monster-themed pencil pouches from ZIPIT and these super fun notebooks from Yoobi. If your child has a thing for flamingos, cactuses or emojis, then these are for you. Plus you can go really crazy and get the matching back packs and lunch bags.

2.) Elmer’s and Mr. Sketch were classroom staples when I was going to school and with the latest twists, my kids get to enjoy them too. Elmer’s gave its standard and back-to-school staple, the glue stick, a makeover. These Disappearing Purple Glue Sticks are great, especially for younger students getting used to projects, because the glue goes purple so kids or teachers can see where they are marking and dry clear. You can find these on Amazon or Target right now, and the package of 28 is going for $7.99. Also in my nostalgia category are these new Mr. Sketch Twistable Colored Pencils. Just like the markers we used as kids, these pencils are also scented and twist up so no need to sharpen. You can find a pack of 8 for under $5 on Amazon.com

3.) Lastly, these products are new from Paper Mate, Paper Mate Handwriting Pencils and Pens. If you have younger kids getting ready to start school, these pencils and pens are something you’ll want to add to your cart. Both the pens and pencils have a thicker triangular barrel to help guide finger placement and grip to help with control. I found these with the fashion wraps on Amazon, but the standard version is available for under $3 at Target and available in 5 different colors.