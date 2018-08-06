People wait 4+ hours at DMV after new software rolls out statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- People waiting at a Denver DMV location said it took more than four hours to get through the line on Monday, and a spokesperson attributed the long wait times to workers adjusting to new DMV software rolled out statewide.

Monday was the first day most DMV locations were open around the state with the new software. The DMV's previous software was installed in the 1980's. The new software, Colorado DRIVES, will allow for better county-to-county integration, faster transaction processing and additional online services.

People at the DMV said they expected to wait a little longer today because of the software and the buildup of customers who couldn't get to the DMV last week because of the closure. However, customers said they were shocked it took more than four hours to get through the line at the Denver DMV on Tremont Place.

"My mom has been here for 4.5 hours waiting and it’s like the numbers aren’t even moving," said Edna Rodriguez.

"I come to the DMV quite often because I buy and sell quite a few cars and this is the longest time I have ever been at the DMV. Ever," said Justin Frye.

A spokesperson for the DMV said it will take a week or two for workers to get accustomed to the software and for wait times to go down. In the end, a spokesperson said the new software will cut wait times substantially.

As part of the new software, there are 15 new online services available that people can do online instead at DMV locations. Visit myDMV.