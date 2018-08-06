Nutella looking for 60 taste testers to work in Italy

ALBA, Italy — Confectionery company Ferrero wants to hire 60 people as part-time taste testers for its popular Nutella brand, Fox News reports.

The new employees will be based at the company’s headquarters in Alba, a town in northern Italy.

The job listing, posted in Italian, says Ferrero’s research company Soremartec Italia Srl is looking for “sensory judges” who want to learn “how to taste cocoa, hazelnut and other semi-finished sweet products.”

New employees will be trained for three months before only 40 of the original 60 will be selected to form two tasting panels.

The Local reported that applicants do not need prior experience. However, they need to know how to operate a computer and cannot be allergic to anything.

Travel and Leisure says the new hires would initially only work about four hours each week.