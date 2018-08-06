× National Root Beer Float Day

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the partnership between Marriott International and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel invites locals and guests alike to partake in a Root Beer Float Day fundraiser on Monday, August 6th on the 16th Street Mall just outside the Hotel Entrance. Sheraton Denver Downtown associates will set up a Root Beer Float stand just outside the Hotel and offer a variety of root beer floats to guests and passerbys in exchange for a minimum donation of $2 to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital—The Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday, August from 12pm-2pm.

What: Root Beer Float Day Station

When: Monday, August 6th from 12pm- 2pm

Where: 1550 Court Place Denver (outside Hotel on 16th Street Mall)

Cost: Minimum donation of $2 with all proceeds benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado