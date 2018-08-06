Mysterious troll pops up in Breckenridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE — If you search through the woods of Breckenridge near the East Wellington Trailhead you’ll stumble upon a giant troll.

The 20 foot wooden art installation is being built by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, his crew and several volunteers.

It’s being commissioned by the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts.

“I’ve made 37 and this my 38th wooden troll around the world,” explained Dambo. “They’re all part of a fairy tale”.

The installation will be complete by Wednesday evening just in time for the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, which begins on Thursday.

