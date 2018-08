× Multiple people hurt after storm with large hail hits Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight people have been transported to the hospital after large hail hit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said that eight people were transported due to the trauma from the hail. The conditions of the people transported are unknown.

