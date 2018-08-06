More than 40 tires slashed in downtown Longmont
LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are looking for suspects after more than 40 tires were slashed over the weekend near and along Main Street.
The tire slashings happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say most of the cars were parked downtown between Emery and Terry Streets or between 4th and 6th Avenues. Some cars were also targeted near 10th Avenue and Main Street.
Marcus Stevenson is one of almost three dozen victims police have identified. He walked outside Sunday and found two of the tires on his Kia Sportage destroyed.
“I was really sickened, like who does that? Why? What’s the point?” he said. “I had just purchased four brand new tires and now I have to go back and do it all over again.”
Just down the street, employees at El Gallito Tire Shop have been swamped by customers pouring in over the past two days.
“We opened at 10:30 and we already had a few people waiting. Some of them come in with two or three cuts on them and all on the sidewall, clean cut, done with a knife,” said Alex, an employee at the shop.
Police now believe more than 40 tires in all were slashed on at least 30 vehicles. They’re sifting through surveillance footage from surrounding businesses hoping to catch the vandals in the act.
“It’s just like getting enjoyment out of other people’s misery. I don’t understand it at all,” said Stevenson.
“I can see why they’re (victims) are mad about it. You go downtown to have fun and you come out with your tires slashed,” added Alex, with El Gallito Tires.
Police hope to hear from more businesses in the area that may have captured the vandal or vandals on surveillance cameras. They also want to hear from anyone who had their tires slashed.
Victims and businesses are urged to call 303-684-5212.