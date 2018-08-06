× More than 40 tires slashed in downtown Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are looking for suspects after more than 40 tires were slashed over the weekend near and along Main Street.

The tire slashings happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say most of the cars were parked downtown between Emery and Terry Streets or between 4th and 6th Avenues. Some cars were also targeted near 10th Avenue and Main Street.

Marcus Stevenson is one of almost three dozen victims police have identified. He walked outside Sunday and found two of the tires on his Kia Sportage destroyed.