Man killed in Arapahoe County double shooting identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting in Arapahoe County on Thursday morning. Jacob William Emerson, 25, died of a gunshot wound to the chest in a residence on the 1100 block of South Clinton Street, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, which happened just south of Denver city limits.

Authorities said suspect Anthony “Angel” Darby, 28, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Interstate 225 and Yosemite Street around 6 p.m. Thursday. About 90 minutes earlier, officers had located Darby’s car and began approaching it. Darby then fled into the apartment complex, where he was later found dead inside a unit, according to officials.

No one else was in the apartment at the time.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide.