Man accused of shooting Colorado Springs officer was set for deportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Refugee charged in Colorado officer’s shooting was set for deportation before federal court ruling on immigration law.

Police say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi shot at officers in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Officer Cem Duzel remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Al Khammasi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

