How to make cast iron chicken at home

Yellowbelly Chicken opened its fifth Colorado location at 120th & Huron in Westminster in July.

Yellowbelly Chicken Cast Iron Roasted Chicken

Add 3 quarts of water to a pot and bring to a boil

Add ½ cup of kosher salt

Add ¼ cup of sugar

Stir until dissolved and set aside to cool.

Combine and puree the following in a food processor:

2 bunches green onions

1 yellow onion

1 TBSP cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

Stir puree into cooled brine.

Rinse all-natural, hormone-free whole chicken and place in Ziploc storage bag. Cover with brine and seal. Store in fridge for 1 day. Remove chicken from bag and place in cast iron skillet uncovered and let dry in fridge for 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Once oven comes to temperature, place chicken on cast iron skillet in oven for one hour.

Remove skillet and put vegetables and rosemary around chicken. Put back into oven for 30 more minutes or until probe thermometer reads 165 degrees.

Cut up, serve and enjoy!