Family deals with mud, water from nearby new home construction when it rains

DENVER — Mindy Ruffin and family have been in their dream home since 2015. But for the last couple of weeks, that dream has become a soggy, muddy, dirty nightmare.

It all started with a newly built house on a hill directly behind the Ruffins. And when it pours, guess where the H2O, and more importantly mud, goes? You guessed it.

The new neighbors home was built by David Weekley Homes, which, according to Ruffin, raised the elevation of the house 17 feet before construction.

Problem Solvers wanted to know who exactly is responsible for cleaning and mitigating all that mud? We reached out to David weekly homes and are waiting a callback.

According to the city of Aurora, and Inspiration Metropolitan District, the house and grade of the property was built to code, and once landscaping is installed the only thing that will be running downhill, will be the water.

As disappointing as the news can be to the Ruffin family, the responsibility of cleaning up all that run off onto their property, belongs to them.

Until then, the Ruffins are hoping for clear and sunny skies.

The builder of the home on the hill, David Weekley Homes has offered and will be cleaning up all the mud on the Ruffins property this Wednesday, no charge.