Denver police search for missing 7-year-old boy

Posted 10:38 pm, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, August 6, 2018


DENVER — Police in Denver asked for help Monday night locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

They said Jordan Vong was last seen near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in Green Valley Ranch at about 4:30 p.m.

Here is his description:

  • Asian male
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • 3 feet 7 inches tall
  • 40 pounds
  • wearing a shirt and grey sweatpants

A police spokesperson didn’t know any details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone who sees the boy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

