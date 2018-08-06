Denver police search for missing 7-year-old boy

DENVER — Police in Denver asked for help Monday night locating a missing 7-year-old boy.
They said Jordan Vong was last seen near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in Green Valley Ranch at about 4:30 p.m.
Here is his description:
- Asian male
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
- 3 feet 7 inches tall
- 40 pounds
- wearing a shirt and grey sweatpants
A police spokesperson didn’t know any details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
Anyone who sees the boy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
39.780328 -104.809846AlertMe