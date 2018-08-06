Cooler Monday with a chance for rain and thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will be much cooler than Sunday for areas east of the Continental Divide. Areas west of the Divide will see more sunshine and stay warmer.

Across the Front Range, expect cloudy skies, fog, drizzle and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 79. The primary risks are heavy rain (which could lead to flash flooding) and hail.

Mountain locales east of the Divide look unsettled and wet. Highs there will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday stays cool, with highs in the lower 80s and a 20-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Drier, warmer conditions move in for Thursday through Sunday, with high pressure and less monsoon moisture. Highs will be near 90.

