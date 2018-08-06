Body of possible drowning victim recovered from Garfield County reservoir

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a possible drowning victim in Garfield County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a rescue team was called out to Harvey Gap Reservoir around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The reservoir is about 3 miles north of Silt.

“After the initial investigation, a Search and Rescue Dive Team was called in. Late [Sunday] evening the dive team recovered the body of a male in his early twenties,” the sheriff’s office said via a press release.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Garfield County Coroner following an investigation and notification of the victim’s family.