13-year-old fleeing police crashes truck into Pennsylvania home

SCRANTON, Pa. – A 13-year-old is in custody after leading police on a pursuit that ended when the teen crashed into a home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to WNEP.

Two teenagers face multiple charges after Taylor police say they stole a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado and tried to flee from officers.

One teen jumped from the vehicle in Taylor and the other tried to drive away before after crashing the truck.

Both are in custody facing felony charges.

The pickup truck ended up in the front yard of a house in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton after it crashed into the front porch during the pursuit.

Homeowner Sylvia Moraca was inside when she heard a loud noise.

"I heard this big, big bang, you know? And I run outside and saw this broke away," Moraca said, pointing at her deck.

When Moraca's daughter, Mary Lou Graziano, pulled up to the house and saw all the commotion, she worried something had happened to her mother.

"I came back when everything was already happening, police cars and ambulances ... I immediately ran for my mom," Graziano said.

Graziano said she had just left her mother's home only minutes before the truck plowed into it.

"I was actually parked here 10 minutes before it happened and I took my niece home and I guess evidently God saved me."

Police say the teen who jumped from the truck in Taylor is at a hospital.

The driver is in police custody.

Before plowing into the Scranton residence, the teen driver hit several cars, according to police.

Both teens are facing numerous charges but are expected to be charged as juveniles.