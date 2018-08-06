12-year-old helps rescue 3 children who nearly drowned in Colorado Springs pool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three children have been hospitalized following a near drowning incident at an apartment complex pool in Colorado Springs.

The three children are all under 6 years old. Authorities say one child is listed in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

Police did not immediately have any details about the exact ages of the children or whether they were related.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Fountain Boulevard when a 12-year-old was alerted to the incident and started pulling them out of the pool, police said.

The 12-year-old rescuer was not present when the children went into the water.

Colorado Springs police were investigating how the three ended up in the pool.

Anyone with information or is a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.