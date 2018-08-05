You can get a literary-themed tattoo at the Denver Public Library on Sunday

DENVER — If you love the library and love tattoos – the Denver Public Library might have perfect tattoo opportunity for you on Sunday.

The Denver Public Library Friends Foundation is teaming up with Certified Tattoo Studios on Sunday to offer literary and library-themed tattoos on Sunday afternoon to raise money for the library, according to a news release.

From 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, people can purchase a tattoo at the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library located at 1498 N. Irving St. The tattoos will range from $50-$200.

And if you don’t want to permanently ink your love for the library to your body, people can recieve a temporary tattoo with a donation to the library friends foundation.

The tattoo designs for Sunday’s event can be found on the library’s website.