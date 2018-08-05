Woman dies after being run over by tractor in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman has died after being run over by a tractor in Boulder County.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Saturday responded to a call that a 46-year-old woman had been run over by a tractor southeast of the city of Boulder. Staff from the Rocky Mountain Fire Department, the Louisville Fire Department and the Lafayette Fire Department also responded.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The sheriff’s office says investigators do not suspect foul play.

The woman’s name has not been released.