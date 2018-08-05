Video shows juvenile stealing gun from Castle Rock store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The owners of a Castle Rock gun store say surveillance cameras captured someone stealing two guns from the shop Thursday. Video appears to show a young man tucking a pistol into the front of his waistband.

DCF Guns said the male stole the guns and left in a late-model Jeep Wrangler, which was also captured on camera.

The store's owners took the images to Castle Rock police immediately. They also posted pictures and videos to Facebook, which have since been shared hundreds of times.

DCF Guns said the weapons were on the counter being audited and repriced when the theft happened. The thief took the guns when the clerks had their backs turned.

"We definitely have some internal processes that we’re looking at with the guys," said DCF Guns Vice President Josh Barton. He explained that they would reassess their repricing procedures.

"It’s very concerning and we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to stop this type of behavior," said Barton.

DCF Guns bolstered its security measures last summer, when the store was the victim of a smash-and-grab theft.

Store management said that within 24 hours of the pictures and videos of Thursday's incident being posted to Facebook, police had identified a suspect.

Authorities said the suspect is a juvenile. Officers are speaking with his attorney about taking him into custody and retrieving the weapons. Charges have not yet been filed.