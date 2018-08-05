Temperatures cool to the 70s Monday with evening storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a stormy Sunday across most of eastern Colorado. Temperatures hit the upper 80s this afternoon in Denver with a few rounds of light showers and weak thunderstorms.

Isolated storms will move through the eastern Plains late Sunday evening. Some could contain hail and gusty winds. Denver and the Front Range will be mostly dry for the rest of the night.

A nice cool-down will move in with a cold front on Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the high 70s in Denver. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

A cold front is on the way! Temperatures will only reach the 70s in Denver on Monday! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ln8tZmlbvN — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 5, 2018

There is a risk for some severe storms Monday afternoon. The areas in green are under a marginal risk for severe storms meaning some isolated storms will contain hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures heat back to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20 percent chance for storms each afternoon.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday and stays through the weekend with highs in the 80s each day.

