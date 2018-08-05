Sunday’s forecast includes scattered showers, seasonal temps to end weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday will start off gloomy, muggy and wet in some locations, as scattered showers push through the Denver metro and Front Range.

Cloud cover will stay with us through the day, holding temperatures in the 80s. Expect a second round of thunderstorms later this afternoon, with a low severe weather threat.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning. Storms will clear out overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

Monday's forecast is very similar, with cloud cover and isolated storms. Temperatures will be significantly cooler, only making it into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Denver metro.

Tuesday and Wednesday will offer an additional round of spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs will slowly creep back into the mid-to-lower 80s by the afternoon. Conditions will start to dry out by Thursday and Friday as highs return to the upper 80s.