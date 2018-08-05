Peyton Manning’s family adopts abused puppy who was kept in garbage bag with rope around neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. -- An abused puppy got a chance at a better life thanks to former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his family.

Manning adopted the tiny puppy that weighed only two pounds, according to the Animals Rescue Fund of Mississippi. The dog was rescued by a carnival worker in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

When found, the dog was kept in a garbage bag or had a rope tied around her neck. She was also covered in fleas and infected with internal parasites, according to the rescue fund.

After the rescue fund got the puppy properly cleaned and nourished - she caught the eye of the Manning family who made her the newest addition to their family.