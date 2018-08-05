Man accused of shooting Colorado Springs officer was immigrant with history of crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Court records show a man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer in the head in a shootout is an Iraqi immigrant with a recent criminal history in the U.S.

Police say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi shot at officers in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Officer Cem Duzel remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Al Khammasi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, Al Khammasi’s criminal record dates back to 2013 and includes a felony guilty plea to first-degree trespassing and a probation violation that brought a year-and-a-half-long prison sentence.

Al Khammasi was charged earlier this year for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun. Al Khammasi’s hospitalization caused him to miss a court appearance on the gun charge Friday.

Here’s the full statement from Homeland Security:

On Thursday August 02, 2018, an Iraqi refugee, Karrar Noaman al Khammasi. Khammasi was granted RE1 refugee status May 1, 2012. Al Khammasi initially entered the United States on December 3, 2012 on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Chicago. Al Khammasi has remained in the United States since his 2012. Al Khammasi has a lengthy criminal background dating back to November 05, 2013 with various felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from criminal extortion, trespassing, assault, parole violations, and contempt of court, to felony weapon offenses as recently as January 09, 2018. In relation to this current incident, Al Khammasi now faces charges of attempted murder of the wounded police officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon. Al Khammasi has resided in the Colorado Springs area as a transient as recently as January 09, 2018.

His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Saturday.